    Red Bulls travel overseas [Image 7 of 9]

    Red Bulls travel overseas

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Spc. Tyler Becker 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. Alycia Alfano, a Soldier assigned to 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls", looks out a bus window at Han Air Base, Lautzenhausen, Germany, March 11, 2024. Red Bull Soldiers will spend nearly 10 months away from their homes in support of Operation Spartan Shield as part of a regularly planned operation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

