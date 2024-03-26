Red Bulls travel overseas

Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Rogers, a Soldier assigned to 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls", listens to a volunteer veteran while waiting for a flight at Portsmouth International Airport, New Hampshire, March 10, 2024. Red Bull Soldiers will spend nearly 10 months away from their homes in support of Operation Spartan Shield as part of a regularly planned operation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyler Becker)

