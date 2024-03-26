B-52s land in Diego Garcia during Bomber Task Force deployment

A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, does a touch-and-go at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 26, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)

