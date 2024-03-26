A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, prepares to land at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia in support of a Bomber Task Force mission, March 26, 2024. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Staci Kasischke)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 22:30
|Photo ID:
|8308867
|VIRIN:
|240326-F-VY794-7689
|Resolution:
|6845x4563
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52s land in Diego Garcia during Bomber Task Force deployment [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Staci Kasischke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
