U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Miller, 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 15 operations flight chief, gives an introduction during an Aircraft Battle Damage Repair course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 18. The one-day course is designed to teach qualified maintenance professionals what to do in the event members have to sustain air forces beyond normal peacetime criteria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 20:40 Photo ID: 8308782 VIRIN: 240318-F-ID959-1001 Resolution: 5563x3701 Size: 16.99 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota stands up local ABDR Course [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.