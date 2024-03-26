Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota stands up local ABDR Course [Image 1 of 2]

    Yokota stands up local ABDR Course

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Miller, 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 15 operations flight chief, gives an introduction during an Aircraft Battle Damage Repair course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 18. The one-day course is designed to teach qualified maintenance professionals what to do in the event members have to sustain air forces beyond normal peacetime criteria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    This work, Yokota stands up local ABDR Course [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

