U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Miller, 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 15 operations flight chief, talks about a simulated combat scenario for an Aircraft Battle Damage Repair course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 18. Members who attend the one-day course become qualified Aircraft Battle Damage Evaluators, responsible for coordinating maintenance efforts during a battle damage event and assisting in the rapid repair of aircraft in austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 20:40
|Photo ID:
|8308783
|VIRIN:
|240318-F-ID959-1012
|Resolution:
|5632x3747
|Size:
|12.14 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota stands up local ABDR Course [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
