4th SFAB Advisors recognized by 1st Estonian Division during Austere Challenge 2024

U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Miller, 4th SFAB, receives an award from Estonian Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm, Estonian division commander, to recognize the hard work and expertise he brought to Austere Challenge 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)

