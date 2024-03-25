U.S. Army Col. Johnny Casiano, 4th SFAB commander, watches Advisors be recognized by 1st Estonian Division after completion of Austere Challenge 2024 in Estonia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8308459
|VIRIN:
|240314-A-FA429-1174
|Resolution:
|4100x3280
|Size:
|8.38 MB
|Location:
|EE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th SFAB Advisors recogonized by 1st Estonian Division during Austere Challenge 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT