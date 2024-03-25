Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th SFAB Advisors recogonized by 1st Estonian Division during Austere Challenge 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    4th SFAB Advisors recogonized by 1st Estonian Division during Austere Challenge 2024

    ESTONIA

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Capt. Aaron Blevins 

    4th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Johnny Casiano, 4th SFAB commander, watches Advisors be recognized by 1st Estonian Division after completion of Austere Challenge 2024 in Estonia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 17:02
    Photo ID: 8308459
    VIRIN: 240314-A-FA429-1174
    Resolution: 4100x3280
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th SFAB Advisors recogonized by 1st Estonian Division during Austere Challenge 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Aaron Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th SFAB Advisors recogonized by 1st Estonian Division during Austere Challenge 2024
    4th SFAB Advisors recognized by 1st Estonian Division during Austere Challenge 2024
    4th SFAB Advisors recognized by 1st Estonian Division during Austere Challenge 2024
    4th SFAB Advisors recognized by 1st Estonian Division during Austere Challenge 2024
    4th SFAB Advisors recognized by 1st Estonian Division during Austere Challenge 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT