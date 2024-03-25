4th SFAB Advisors recognized by 1st Estonian Division during Austere Challenge 2024

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Rossow, 4th SFAB, receives an award from Estonian Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm, Estonian division commander, to recognize the hard work and expertise he brought to Austere Challenge 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cristina Gomez)
