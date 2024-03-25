U.S. Airmen with the Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors with the Hibernia Marching Society of Mississippi St. Patrick's Day Parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, March 16, 2024. Keesler personnel participated in the local parade to show their support of the communities surrounding the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

