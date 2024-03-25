Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    St. Patrick’s Day Parade [Image 1 of 6]

    St. Patrick’s Day Parade

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 81st Training Group march in the Hibernia Marching Society of Mississippi St. Patrick's Day Parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, March 16, 2024. Keesler personnel participated in the local parade to show their support of the communities surrounding the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 13:47
    Photo ID: 8308042
    VIRIN: 240316-F-TI822-1015
    Resolution: 5523x3682
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Hibernia Marching Society of Mississippi

