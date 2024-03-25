U.S. Air Force Col. Laura King, 81st Training Group commander, Col. Chad Gemeinhardt, 81st Mission Support Group commander, and Lt. Col. Jared Fish, 403rd Wing deputy commander, pose for a photo during the Hibernia Marching Society of Mississippi St. Patrick's Day Parade in Biloxi, Mississippi, March 16, 2024. Keesler personnel participated in the local parade to show their support of the communities surrounding the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

