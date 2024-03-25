240326-N-AC802-1225 Virginia Beach, Va. (March 26, 2024) Naval Air Station Oceana Executive Officer Capt. Josh Appezzato speaks at the 2024 NAS Oceana Air Show announcement. The theme of this year's air show is "Inspire. Educate. Soar!" (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 10:30 Photo ID: 8307509 VIRIN: 240326-N-AC802-1225 Resolution: 5512x3675 Size: 846.52 KB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 NAS Oceana Air Show Announcement [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.