240326-N-AC802-1225 Virginia Beach, Va. (March 26, 2024) Naval Air Station Oceana Executive Officer Capt. Josh Appezzato speaks at the 2024 NAS Oceana Air Show announcement. The theme of this year's air show is "Inspire. Educate. Soar!" (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)
NAS Oceana announces its 2024 Air Show
