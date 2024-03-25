NAS Oceana announces its 2024 Air Show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Get ready for the sound of freedom at the 2024 NAS Oceana Air Show, which will take place Sept. 21 and 22!



Leaders from Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana gathered today with officials from the City of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake Public Schools, and Virginia Beach City Public Schools, to announce the 2024 NAS Oceana Air Show. The show’s thrilling, military jet-heavy lineup will feature the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, the F-35C Lightning Demonstration Team, and the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team.



The 2024 NAS Oceana Air Show is open to the public, and admission and parking are free. The performance schedule is under development and will be announced as the event nears. The theme for this year’s air show is Inspire. Educate. Soar!



“Our theme celebrates the young minds we hope to inspire through unparalleled flight demonstrations and hundreds of interactive STEM education engagements available for all to enjoy during the air show,” said NAS Oceana executive officer, Capt. Josh Appezzato.



Inspire. Educate. Soar! also highlights the thousands of local 5th graders who will attend the air show’s practice day during their STEM Education Field Trip on Friday, Sept. 20. Recognizing the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, NAS Oceana partners with Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Chesapeake Public Schools to create a one-of-a-kind, hands-on STEM Laboratory.



“The NAS Oceana Air Show is a way for us to encourage the next generation of leaders, because you never know who will walk away from that special weekend believing that they, too, can dream big and Fly Navy,” said NAS Oceana commanding officer, Capt. Steve Djunaedi.



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach, while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 450 million fans worldwide.



Additional information about the 2024 NAS Oceana Air Show will be released on the air show’s website and social media page as it becomes available: www.oceanaairshow.com and www.facebook.com/oceanaairshow. NAS Oceana Air Show performances are subject to change.



Unmanned aerial systems, commonly known as drones, are not permitted at NAS Oceana. The unauthorized use of drones can threaten the safety of aircraft, military personnel, and nearby civilians. Flying a drone within five miles of NAS Oceana, including the Oceanfront resort area, is also prohibited.

