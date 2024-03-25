Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 NAS Oceana Air Show Announcement [Image 1 of 2]

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Wollam 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    240326-N-AC802-1164 Virginia Beach, Va. (March 26, 2024) Naval Air Station Oceana Commanding Officer Capt. Steve Djunaedi announces the 2024 NAS Oceana Air Show. The theme of this year's air show is "Inspire. Educate. Soar!" (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 10:30
    Photo ID: 8307508
    VIRIN: 240326-N-AC802-1164
    Resolution: 4920x4245
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 NAS Oceana Air Show Announcement [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    STEM
    NAS Oceana Air Show

