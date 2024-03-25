Cherry Point Nurse Departs to Earn PhD in Nursing Sciences

Lt. Amanda Gwyn will attend the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland as a participant in the Navy’s Duty Under Instruction Program to earn a PhD in Nursing Sciences and become a professional nurse researcher.



Gwyn served aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point from September 2020 to March 2024, ending her tenure here as the Department Head for the Readiness, Immunizations and Marine Centered Medical Homeport clinics.



