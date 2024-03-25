Cherry Point Nurse Departs to Earn PhD in Nursing Sciences

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Lt. Amanda Gwyn will attend the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland as...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Lt. Amanda Gwyn will attend the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland as a participant in the Navy’s Duty Under Instruction Program to earn a PhD in Nursing Sciences and become a professional nurse researcher. Gwyn served aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point from September 2020 to March 2024, ending her tenure here as the Department Head for the Readiness, Immunizations and Marine Centered Medical Homeport clinics. see less | View Image Page

A Navy Nurse who served aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point recently departed to pursue her passion and become a professional nurse researcher through the Navy’s Duty Under Instruction Program.



After serving four years aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, Lt. Amanda Gwyn will continue her career in the Navy as student at the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland to earn her PhD in Nursing Sciences



“I have the amazing opportunity to obtain a PhD as an active-duty service member,” said Gwyn. “I get to continue working with some amazing personnel and serving my fellow service members by working on items that are of issue to our communities.”



Selection for a Navy Nurse Corps officer to participate in DUINS is a highly competitive, multi-step process evaluating the entirety of the applicant’s professional and academic career.



“The process of preparing to submit a DUINS package is rigorous and long,” said Navy Commander Christina Tellez, the clinic’s Chief Nursing Officer.



Through the application process, a DUINS candidate must demonstrate to both their desired school and a board of Navy officers they can meet the rigorous educational requirements of an advanced degree and then apply newly acquired knowledge throughout their future career, said Tellez.



Gwyn began her service aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point in September 2020. As the Department Head for the Wellness, Immunizations and Marine Centered Medical Homeport clinics, her duties and responsibilities focused on the health of Cherry Point’s Marines, Sailors and beneficiaries while ensuring the medical readiness of elements deploying from the air station.



Gwyn credits her husband, former supervisors and current directors in the clinic for the inspiration to pursue selection to DUINS.



“Some amazing peers believed I was competitive and ready for this opportunity. They pressured me, guided me and waited anxiously with me for the result,” said Gwyn. “I am excited to integrate into the field and combine my passions in nursing, public health and research to further the Nurse Corps and Naval Medicine. This field will allow me to identify needs, aggregate data, research solutions and provide resolution to complex problems military members face.”