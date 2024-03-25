Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Nurse Departs to Earn PhD in Nursing Sciences [Image 2 of 2]

    Cherry Point Nurse Departs to Earn PhD in Nursing Sciences

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Lt. Amanda Gwyn will attend the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland as a participant in the Navy’s Duty Under Instruction Program to earn a PhD in Nursing Sciences and become a professional nurse researcher.

    Gwyn served aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point from September 2020 to March 2024, ending her tenure here as the Department Head for the Readiness, Immunizations and Marine Centered Medical Homeport clinics.

