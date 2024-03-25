3AF commander receives Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award

Carsten Goeller, Rheinland-Pfalz Ministry of Interior head of military affairs, and John Constance, Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz program manager, present U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, with the Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 21, 2024. The award is presented to one outstanding service member each year, for his or her support and dedication to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

