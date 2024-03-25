Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3AF commander receives Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award [Image 3 of 3]

    3AF commander receives Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Carsten Goeller, Rheinland-Pfalz Ministry of Interior head of military affairs, and John Constance, Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz program manager, present U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, with the Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 21, 2024. The award is presented to one outstanding service member each year, for his or her support and dedication to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.26.2024 07:21
    Photo ID: 8307256
    VIRIN: 240321-F-FN350-1115
    Resolution: 5378x3578
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3AF commander receives Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3AF commander receives Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award
    3AF commander receives Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award
    3AF commander receives Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    3rd AF
    Third Air Force
    Rheinland-Pflaz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT