U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, meets with members of the Rheinland-Pfalz Ministry of Interior support staff at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 21, 2024. In 2014, the Ministry of Interior Rheinland-Pfalz launched the initiative “Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz! Our neighbors from the USA,” which aims to help military families connect with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 07:21
|Photo ID:
|8307254
|VIRIN:
|240321-F-FN350-1019
|Resolution:
|5937x3950
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3AF commander receives Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT