U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, meets with members of the Rheinland-Pfalz Ministry of Interior support staff at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 21, 2024. In 2014, the Ministry of Interior Rheinland-Pfalz launched the initiative “Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz! Our neighbors from the USA,” which aims to help military families connect with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 07:21 Photo ID: 8307254 VIRIN: 240321-F-FN350-1019 Resolution: 5937x3950 Size: 1.95 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3AF commander receives Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.