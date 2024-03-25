Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3AF commander receives Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award [Image 2 of 3]

    3AF commander receives Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    John Constance, Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz program manager, presents a certificate of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 21, 2024. The Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz program aims to help military families connect with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    This work, 3AF commander receives Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    3rd AF
    Third Air Force
    Rheinland-Pflaz

