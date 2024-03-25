John Constance, Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz program manager, presents a certificate of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France, Third Air Force commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 21, 2024. The Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz program aims to help military families connect with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.26.2024 07:21 Photo ID: 8307255 VIRIN: 240321-F-FN350-1099 Resolution: 5675x3776 Size: 1.84 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3AF commander receives Welcome to Rheinland-Pfalz award [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.