156th SFS: All-Female Defender Flight

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Lysandra Negron, the 156th Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, briefs Senior Airman Victoria Ayala, a security forces journeyman assigned to the 156th SFS, PRANG, before starting base patrolling at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 16, 2024. In honor of Women's History Month, the 156th SFS highlighted female defenders by having an all-female flight providing security checks on base, where they reinforced leadership, teamwork, and surveillance skills during the March Regularly Scheduled Drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett)

