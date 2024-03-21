Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th SFS: All-Female Defender Flight [Image 5 of 17]

    156th SFS: All-Female Defender Flight

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marielis Rodriguez, a security forces journeyman assigned to the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, secures a perimeter on the airfield at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 16, 2024. In honor of Women's History Month, the 156th SFS highlighted female defenders by having an all-female flight providing security checks on base, where they reinforced leadership, teamwork, and surveillance skills during the March Regularly Scheduled Drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 21:56
    Photo ID: 8306942
    VIRIN: 240316-Z-QU148-1010
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 19.96 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th SFS: All-Female Defender Flight [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

