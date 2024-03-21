156th SFS: All-Female Defender Flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Valerie Gonzalez, a security forces journeyman assigned to the 156th Security Forces Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 156th SFS, PRANG, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 16, 2024. In honor of Women's History Month, the 156th SFS highlighted female defenders by having an all-female flight running security checks for the base during which they were able to reinforce their skills in leadership, teamwork and surveillance during the March Regularly Scheduled Drill. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Jewett)

