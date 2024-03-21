Birch Hill partners with MEDDAC for community safety

A member of the Fort Wainwright community safely skips across the pond at the 2024 Slush Cup held at the Birch Hill Ski and Snowboard Area on March 16. The event brings together the Soldiers, Family members and Civilians of Fort Wainwright to celebrate the arrival of spring in the Alaskan Interior. (Photo by Daniel Nelson, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)

