    Birch Hill partners with MEDDAC for community safety [Image 2 of 2]

    Birch Hill partners with MEDDAC for community safety

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Daniel Nelson 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    A member of the Fort Wainwright community safely skips across the pond at the 2024 Slush Cup held at the Birch Hill Ski and Snowboard Area on March 16. The event brings together the Soldiers, Family members and Civilians of Fort Wainwright to celebrate the arrival of spring in the Alaskan Interior. (Photo by Daniel Nelson, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)

