    Birch Hill partners with MEDDAC for community safety [Image 1 of 2]

    Birch Hill partners with MEDDAC for community safety

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Birch Hill Ski and Snowboard Area ski patrol conduct lift evacuation training. The training is done in conjunction with Fort Wainwright Fire and EMS to execute a good lift evacuation. (Photo by Maj. Melissa Perkins, Medical Department Activity-Alaska)

    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 18:33
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Birch Hill partners with MEDDAC for community safety [Image 2 of 2], by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Slush Cup
    National Ski Patrol
    Birch Hill Ski and Snowboard Area
    Fort Waiwnright

