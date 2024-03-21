Meade MEDDAC Soldiers honor a namesake at Bataan Memorial Death March

Ten soldiers assigned to the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity show their "Pride in the Patch" after completing the 2024 Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, Mar. 16, 2024. For 7 of them, the memorial march was an opportunity to honor the namesake of their clinic– the Andrew Rader U.S. Army Health Clinic. The Bataan Memorial Death March honors and commemorates World War II prisoners of war who braved a 65-mile march in the jungles of the Philippines to prison camps in 1942. From left to right: Lt. Col. Lauris Trimble, 1st Lt. Shayla Kaempf, Lt. Col. Elizabeth Desitter, Master Sgt. Freddy Mexicanos, Capt. Richard Christiansen, Capt. Jacob Peterson, Staff Sgt. Carolyn Baker, Staff Sgt. Nickolaus Burns, Staff Sgt. Tala Arthur Ernest, Maj. Alysia Franco. (Defense Health Agency Courtesy photo).

