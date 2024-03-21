Meade MEDDAC Soldiers honor a namesake at Bataan Memorial Death March

Ten soldiers assigned to the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity get ready to complete the 2024 Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, Mar. 16, 2024. For 7 of them, the memorial march was an opportunity to honor the namesake of their clinic– the Andrew Rader U.S. Army Health Clinic. The Bataan Memorial Death March honors and commemorates World War II prisoners of war who braved a 65-mile march in the jungles of the Philippines to prison camps in 1942. Top row from left to right: Staff Sgt. Carolyn Baker, Staff Sgt. Tala Arthur Ernest, Master Sgt. Freddy Mexicanos, Capt. Jacob Peterson. Bottom row from left to right: Lt. Col. Elizabeth Desitter, 1st Lt. Shayla Kaempf, Staff Sgt. Nickolaus Burns, Lt. Col. Lauris Trimble, Capt. Richard Christiansen. (Defense Health Agency Courtesy photo)

