    Meade MEDDAC Soldiers honor a namesake at Bataan Memorial Death March [Image 3 of 4]

    Meade MEDDAC Soldiers honor a namesake at Bataan Memorial Death March

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    Ten soldiers assigned to the Fort Meade Medical Department Activity completed the 2024 Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, Mar. 16, 2024. For 7 of them, the memorial march was an opportunity to honor the namesake of their clinic– the Andrew Rader U.S. Army Health Clinic. The Bataan Memorial Death March honors and commemorates World War II prisoners of war who braved a 65-mile march in the jungles of the Philippines to prison camps in 1942. Maj. Alysia Franco, 1st Lt. Shayla Kaempf, Lt. Col. Lauris Trimble, Staff Sgt. Nickolaus Burns, Lt. Col. Elizabeth Desitter, Master Sgt. Freddy Mexicanos, Capt. Richard Christiansen, Staff Sgt. Carolyn Baker, Capt. Jacob Peterson, Staff Sgt. Tala Arthur Ernest (Defense Health Agency Courtesy photo).

