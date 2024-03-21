A graphic of images from the 115th Field Artillery Brigade during a deployment in 2020. The U.S. Army awarded the 115th Field Artillery Brigade of the Wyoming National Guard the Meritorious Unit Citation in recognition of their outstanding contributions during deployments across the Central Command area of responsibility in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Feb. 3, 2024. The 115th provided long-range precision fire support for conventional and special operations forces in Iraq, Jordan, and Syria, while conducting host nation operations in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Army graphic by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 13:59 Photo ID: 8306197 VIRIN: 240312-Z-ZC993-1001 Resolution: 1746x1500 Size: 1.49 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guardians of Peace: Wyoming's 115th Field Artillery Brigade honored for their service [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.