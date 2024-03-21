Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardians of Peace: Wyoming's 115th Field Artillery Brigade honored for their service [Image 1 of 3]

    Guardians of Peace: Wyoming's 115th Field Artillery Brigade honored for their service

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming Adjutant General, share comments during the 115th Field Artillery Brigade Meritorious Unit Citation for their efforts during deployments across U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Feb. 3. 2024. The 115th provided long-range precision fire support for conventional and special operations forces in Iraq, Jordan, and Syria, while conducting host nation operations in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Army photos by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

