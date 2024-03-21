Guardians of Peace: Wyoming's 115th Field Artillery Brigade honored for their service

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming Adjutant General, share comments during the 115th Field Artillery Brigade Meritorious Unit Citation for their efforts during deployments across U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Feb. 3. 2024. The 115th provided long-range precision fire support for conventional and special operations forces in Iraq, Jordan, and Syria, while conducting host nation operations in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Army photos by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

