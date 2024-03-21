Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski Funeral Service

Saratoga National Cemetery – Fly over for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski. Military funeral service was held at Gerald B. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York on March 22, 2024. Frankoski, along with Chief Warrant Officer 2 John M. Grassia III, was killed in a March 8 helicopter crash outside Rio Grande City, Texas while patrolling the southwest border in support of the Border Patrol. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler.

