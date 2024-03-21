Saratoga National Cemetery – Fly over for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski. Military funeral service was held at Gerald B. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York on March 22, 2024. Frankoski, along with Chief Warrant Officer 2 John M. Grassia III, was killed in a March 8 helicopter crash outside Rio Grande City, Texas while patrolling the southwest border in support of the Border Patrol. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 14:15
|Photo ID:
|8306191
|VIRIN:
|240322-Z-YD083-1052
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.43 MB
|Location:
|SCHUYLERVILLE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski Funeral Service [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
