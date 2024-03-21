Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski Funeral Service [Image 6 of 10]

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski Funeral Service

    SCHUYLERVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler 

    New York National Guard

    Saratoga National Cemetery – The firing party renders 21-gun salute for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski. The military funeral service was held at Gerald B. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York on March 22, 2024. Frankoski, along with Chief Warrant Officer 2 John M. Grassia III, was killed in a March 8 helicopter crash outside Rio Grande City, Texas while patrolling the southwest border in support of the Border Patrol. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 14:14
    VIRIN: 240322-Z-YD083-1042
    Location: SCHUYLERVILLE, NY, US
    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski Funeral Service [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NYNG
    Frankoski
    Saratoga National

