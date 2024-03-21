USS Leyte Gulf Arrives in Cuba

240316-N-XB532-1035
NAVAL BASE GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Mar. 16, 2024) Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) help navigate the ship during a sea and anchor evolution as the ship arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for a scheduled port visit, March 16, 2024. Leyte Gulf is deployed to U.S Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet’s area of operations to support joint and combined military operations. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Najwa Ziadi)
