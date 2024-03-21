Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Leyte Gulf Arrives in Cuba [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Leyte Gulf Arrives in Cuba

    CUBA

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240316-N-XB532-1116
    NAVAL BASE GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Mar. 16, 2024) Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), heave a line during a sea and anchor evolution as the ship arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba for a scheduled port visit, March 16, 2024. Leyte Gulf is deployed to U.S Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet’s area of operations to support joint and combined military operations. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Najwa Ziadi)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    VIRIN: 240316-N-XB532-1116
    Location: CU
    Training
    Guantanamo Bay
    Sea and Anchor Detail
    USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55)
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

