240316-N-XB532-1025

NAVAL BASE GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Mar. 16, 2024) Capt. Nathan Diaz, commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) (Right), navigates the ship alongside navigator, Lt. Steven Ewald (Left), during a sea and anchor evolution as the ship arrives at U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for a scheduled port visit, March 16, 2024. Leyte Gulf is deployed to U.S Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet’s area of operations to support joint and combined military operations. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Najwa Ziadi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 11:59 Photo ID: 8305995 VIRIN: 240316-N-XB532-1025 Resolution: 6066x4044 Size: 2.27 MB Location: CU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Leyte Gulf Arrives in Cuba [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.