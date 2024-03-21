A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron flies an A-10C Thunderbolt II over Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. The A-10s were overhead during the base’s Women in Aviation Week event, hosting local schools, Junior ROTC cadets, and a Civil Air Patrol group. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 10:02
|Photo ID:
|8305791
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-EQ901-1527
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.69 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WIA 24: Team Moody inspires youth with air power [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
