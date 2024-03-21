WIA 24: Team Moody inspires youth with air power

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron flies an A-10C Thunderbolt II over Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. The A-10s were overhead during the base’s Women in Aviation Week event, hosting local schools, Junior ROTC cadets, and a Civil Air Patrol group. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

Date Taken: 03.14.2024
Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US