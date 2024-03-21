Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIA 24: Team Moody inspires youth with air power [Image 8 of 11]

    WIA 24: Team Moody inspires youth with air power

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    School aged children pose for a photo in front of an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. School-aged children toured several aircraft on the flight line as part of a Women in Aviation Week event. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WIA 24: Team Moody inspires youth with air power [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Women in Aviation
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing
    FlyLikeAGirl
    WIA24

