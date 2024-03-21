School aged children pose for a photo in front of an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. School-aged children toured several aircraft on the flight line as part of a Women in Aviation Week event. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2024 10:02
|Photo ID:
|8305787
|VIRIN:
|240315-F-EQ901-1253
|Resolution:
|7354x4903
|Size:
|19.68 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WIA 24: Team Moody inspires youth with air power [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
