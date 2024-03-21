U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron conduct Combat Search and Rescue training aboard an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. The training coincided with the base’s Women in Aviation Week event. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)
This work, WIA 24: Team Moody inspires youth with air power [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
