    WIA 24: Team Moody inspires youth with air power [Image 9 of 11]

    WIA 24: Team Moody inspires youth with air power

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer      

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Squadron conduct Combat Search and Rescue training aboard an HH-60W Jolly Green II at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. The training coincided with the base’s Women in Aviation Week event. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.25.2024 10:02
    Photo ID: 8305788
    VIRIN: 240315-F-EQ901-1404
    Resolution: 7215x4810
    Size: 17.73 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WIA 24: Team Moody inspires youth with air power [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Women in Aviation
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing
    FlyLikeAGirl
    WIA24

