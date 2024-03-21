Yorktown, Va. (March 20, 2024) Various fresh fruit and vegetable items are pictured on the cold serving line at Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley. Throughout the self-serve areas are clearly marked nutrition cards as part of the Go-Green Program. The program is a Department of Defense-wide program which the Navy started to implement in 2016 and continues to expand the options of fresh food items each quarter. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2024 21:26
|Photo ID:
|8305359
|VIRIN:
|240320-N-TG517-6871
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.69 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Galley Operations at Scudder Hall onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 9 of 9], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
