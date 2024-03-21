Galley Operations at Scudder Hall onboard NWS Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (March 20, 2024) Various fresh fruit and vegetable items are pictured on the cold serving line at Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley. Throughout the self-serve areas are clearly marked nutrition cards as part of the Go-Green Program. The program is a Department of Defense-wide program which the Navy started to implement in 2016 and continues to expand the options of fresh food items each quarter. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

