Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Galley Operations at Scudder Hall onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 5 of 9]

    Galley Operations at Scudder Hall onboard NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (March 20, 2024) Various fresh fruit and vegetable items are pictured on the cold serving line at Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley. Throughout the self-serve areas are clearly marked nutrition cards as part of the Go-Green Program. The program is a Department of Defense-wide program which the Navy started to implement in 2016 and continues to expand the options of fresh food items each quarter. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 21:26
    Photo ID: 8305355
    VIRIN: 240320-N-TG517-5479
    Resolution: 3406x2702
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Galley Operations at Scudder Hall onboard NWS Yorktown [Image 9 of 9], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Galley Operations at Scudder Hall onboard NWS Yorktown
    Galley Operations at Scudder Hall onboard NWS Yorktown
    Galley Operations at Scudder Hall onboard NWS Yorktown
    Galley Operations at Scudder Hall onboard NWS Yorktown
    Galley Operations at Scudder Hall onboard NWS Yorktown
    Galley Operations at Scudder Hall onboard NWS Yorktown
    Galley Operations at Scudder Hall onboard NWS Yorktown
    Galley Operations at Scudder Hall onboard NWS Yorktown
    Galley Operations at Scudder Hall onboard NWS Yorktown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dining Facility
    Salad Bar
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Serving Line
    Scudder Hall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT