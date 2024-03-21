240323-N-CV021-1019 SEA OF JAPAN (March 23, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Cameron Reeves, from Atlanta, front, Damage Controlman 2nd Class Merrick Bennett, from Newport, Tennessee, back left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class David Hutchison, from Gilbert, Arizona, back right, participate in a crash and salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Sea of Japan, March 23. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2024 Date Posted: 03.24.2024 18:53 Photo ID: 8305252 VIRIN: 240323-N-CV021-1019 Resolution: 6188x4125 Size: 2.79 MB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Hometown: GILBERT, AR, US Hometown: NEWPORT, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the Sea of Japan [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.