Sailors aboard the USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the Sea of Japan

240323-N-CV021-1034 SEA OF JAPAN (March 23, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a mock rescue during a crash and salvage drill in the Sea of Japan, March 23. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

