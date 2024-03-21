Sailors aboard the USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a crash and salvage drill in the Sea of Japan

240323-N-CV021-1029 SEA OF JAPAN (March 23, 2024) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Lumapas, from Davao City, Philippines, left, Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Juan Martin Caballero, from Bogota, Colombia, right, man the hose during a crash and salvage drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Sea of Japan, March 23. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Date Taken: 03.23.2024 Date Posted: 03.24.2024 Location: SEA OF JAPAN Hometown: BOGOTA, CO Hometown: DAVAO, MINDANAO, PH