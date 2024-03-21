On March 21, 2024, C/2-1 of Task Force Hellions flew to Stuttgart, Germany for a static display for the local community. Afterward, soldiers of the USAG Stuttgart Medical Clinic conducted Hot and cold load training. C/2-1 also trained with the 18th Military Police Brigade’s military working dogs to familiarize them with the sounds and appearance of the aircraft, as well as allowing them to get comfortable getting on and off the helicopter. We are grateful for the partnership with USAG Stuttgart.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.24.2024 07:09 Photo ID: 8305109 VIRIN: 240321-A-UT471-1006 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.05 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C/2-1 Task Force Hellions USAG Stuttgart Static Display [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Jordan Beagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.