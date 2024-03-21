Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C/2-1 Task Force Hellions USAG Stuttgart Static Display [Image 4 of 7]

    C/2-1 Task Force Hellions USAG Stuttgart Static Display

    GERMANY

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jordan Beagle 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    On March 21, 2024, C/2-1 of Task Force Hellions flew to Stuttgart, Germany for a static display for the local community. Afterward, soldiers of the USAG Stuttgart Medical Clinic conducted Hot and cold load training. C/2-1 also trained with the 18th Military Police Brigade’s military working dogs to familiarize them with the sounds and appearance of the aircraft, as well as allowing them to get comfortable getting on and off the helicopter. We are grateful for the partnership with USAG Stuttgart.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.24.2024 07:09
    Photo ID: 8305107
    VIRIN: 240321-A-UT471-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C/2-1 Task Force Hellions USAG Stuttgart Static Display [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Jordan Beagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Partnership
    Aviation

