240305-N-FN072-9030 SUVA, FIJI (March 05, 2024)
Capt. Victor Garza, Commanding Officer, performs the oath of enlistment for Chief Culinary Specialist, Matelita Bolevakadinata, on the pier by the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), March 05, 2024. USS Antietam (CG 54) is deployed in support of the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) program, a Secretary of Defense program leveraging Department of Defense assets transiting the region to increase the Coast Guard’s maritime domain awareness, ultimately supporting its maritime law enforcement operations in Oceania. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Julia Boykin)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2024 02:14
|Photo ID:
|8305048
|VIRIN:
|240305-N-FN072-9030
|Resolution:
|5456x3632
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|FJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reenlistment [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Julia Boykin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
